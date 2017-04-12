The driver of a possibly stolen white van was tackled after a cross-county pursuit that ended in Ventura Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

The driver of a possibly stolen white van kept attempting to elude authorities by pulling into school parking lots in the Ventura area Wednesday before he jumped from the van and was tackled.

The chase began in Los Angeles County after the Los Angeles Police Department received a report of a stolen van. The driver refused to stop and led a high-speed chase that wound up on the 101 Freeway heading to Ventura County.

The California Highway Patrol was pursuing the possibly stolen white van by 2 p.m. as the driver zig-zagged onto the shoulder and HOV lane, passing the Camarillo Outlets.

After a short ride on the 126 Santa Paula Freeway, the driver began pulling into school parking lots along Telegraph Road.

WATCH: SoCal's Wildest Police Chases

Southern California's wild police chases: We've all seen them, and some can take pretty unexpected turns. Watch our collection of some of the wildest moments from the most infamous, dramatic pursuits. (Published Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015)

The van traveled through the parking lot of Balboa Middle School before pulling into a high school parking lot and a college lot.

After pulling into the high school parking lot, and it appeared that officers had the driver cornered, he maneuvered over a median and continued driving.

The bizarre chase ended after the driver jumped from the van and began booking it down the sidewalk.

Officers tackled him and took him into custody at Main Street and Mills Road in Ventura.

The chase came after a wild pursuit ended earlier in Long Beach. The driver in that pursuit rammed a CHP unit, spun-out and was then taken down by a K-9.