Pursuit Ends After Vehicle Crashes Into South LA Home

Two men were in custody after a vehicle crashed into a South Los Angeles house following a pursuit Monday.

The chase began at 11:35 p.m. when a driver wanted for possible DUI and reckless driving failed to pull over for deputies, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Century Station.

The vehicle crashed into a home at in the 12000 block of Main Street, deputies said. The residents inside were sleeping, but no one was injured.

The men were taken into custody and no other suspects were outstanding, according to sheriff's deputies.

No further information was immediately available.