Girlfriend, Teen Daughter Try to Rush Man to Hospital After He Is Shot in Head | NBC Southern California
WEATHER ALERT: 
Interactive Radar Maps
LA

Girlfriend, Teen Daughter Try to Rush Man to Hospital After He Is Shot in Head

The man was shot in the passenger's seat of a car near Bolsa Grande High School

By Heather Navarro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    KNBC-TV
    A 42-year-old father was shot in the head in front of a Garden Grove high school by a 15-year-old Tuesday, April 26, 2016.

    A man was shot in the head Tuesday in front of his girlfriend and 16-year-old daughter as the three drove past a Southern California high school, according to police.

    The shooter — a 15-year-old gang member who was on probation — opened fire at 3:15 p.m. in the 9400 block of Westminster Avenue in front of Bolsa Grande High School in Garden Grove, police said.

    The girlfriend of the 42-year-old victim was behind the wheel when the car came to a stop. The teen shooter confronted the man as he sat in the passenger's seat, police said, adding that the victim's 16-year-old daughter watched them argue from the backseat.

    The shooter then fired into the car, striking the man in the head and the back.

    Southern California Crimes Caught on Camera

    [LA GALLERY UPDATED [12/21] Crimes Caught on Camera in Southern California
    Santa Ana Police Department

    The wounded man's girlfriend and daughter tried to rush him to the hospital, but a 911 dispatcher told them to pull over so paramedics could treat the victim, police said.

    He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

    Police detained the 15-year-old suspect after witnesses identified him as the shooter. He is expected to be booked on a charge of attempted murder. 

    A weapon was recovered, police said.

    Top News: Greek Migrants, Homeless Remembered and More

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    AP

    Police said the teen shooter does not attend Bolsa Grande High School, where the shooting occurred.

    Editor's Note: This story was updated to clarify who was driving the vehicle at the time of the shooting. An earlier report mistakenly indicated the daughter was behind the wheel, but NBC4 has learned new information since the time of the original post.

    Published at 4:59 PM PDT on Apr 26, 2016 | Updated at 4:31 AM PDT on Apr 27, 2016

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices