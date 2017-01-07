A woman stole a Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance and led officers on a chase through Arleta, Los Angeles, and crashed it into a power pole on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.

Los Angeles paramedics were in for a shock when they discovered their ambulance had been stolen by a woman who ended up crashing it into a power pole, authorities said.

Personnel with Station 7 of the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a medical aid request at 3:16 a.m. at a residence in the 15500 block of West Rayen Street in Arleta.

The person declined to be taken to the hospital after paramedics’ evaluation, according to the LAFD. When the paramedics left the residence, they discovered their ambulance had been stolen.

A woman had driven away with it, its emergency lights still flashing.

Los Angeles Police Department officers pursued the woman through the neighborhood. She eventually crashed near Lassen Street and Woodman Avenue, shearing a power pole in the process.

The woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to the LAFD.

Editor's Note: A version of this story erroneously stated the person who paramedics were first called to aid stole the ambulance. We apologize for the error.