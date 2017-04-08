Police Seek Owners of Stolen Valuables, High-Priced Items

Police in Los Angeles Wednesday sought victims whose stolen property was recovered in August at a business raided by investigators.

The stolen items include hundreds of pieces of jewelry, high-value purses, collectible coins and sunglasses, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The items were recovered on Aug. 18, when police served a search warrant at a Los Angeles business "that was receiving stolen property," according to an LAPD statement.

"Two victims of residential burglaries and one victim of a commercial burglary have positively identified their property," police said. "The victims are located in the cities of Redondo Beach, Temple City and Valencia."

Charges are pending against the owner of the raided business, which wasn't identified, according to the LAPD.

Anyone who was a victim of a burglary between Jan. 1, 2016 and Aug. 17, 2016 is urged to check with Detective Marc Zavala at (818) 832-7510 or Detective Jeannette Santos at (818) 832-7511 after viewing images of stolen items here.