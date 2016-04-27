A ball of light streaked and appeared to fall from the sky over SoCal, prompting social media queries all over the region on Tuesday, April 26, 2016. (Published Tuesday, April 26, 2016)

Southern California residents took to social media after a streak of green light was seen falling from the sky Tuesday night.

A news photographer's dashcam captured the streak as it fell over the downtown Los Angeles area around 10 p.m.

Dr. Edwin C. Krupp, astronomer and director of Griffith Observatory, said it was not clear what the streak was exactly.

Based on the description, the phenomenon is likely a fairly common occurrence where material from outer space heats up, like a meteor, according to Krupp.

He said it also could be debris from a previous launch.

NBC4 viewers called into the station from San Bernardino County and beyond to report seeing the curious ball of light.