A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead in Sun Valley after the three-wheeler vehicle he was on crashed. Beverly White reports for the NBC4 News at 6 Thursday, March 30, 2017.

Family members were weeping on the streets of Sun Valley Thursday after a 21-year-old man was killed in a three-wheeler crash.

The crash involved two three-wheeled motorcycles. Images from the scene showed one overturned and one intact.

Distraught family members of the man who was killed wept in the street following the wreck, but did not wish to speak with NBC4.

The three-wheeled vehicles were traveling side-by-side in the 11900 block of Saticoy Street near Radford Avenue when one of the riders lost control.

A hydrant and light pole were sheared in the crash, which was reported at 3:19 p.m., according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and no one else was injured, Stewart said.

The crash closed a stretch of Saticoy Street between Lankershim and Laurel Canyon boulevards.

It was still too early to say whether the motorcycles were street racing, but police were investigating that as a possibility, said LAPD Valley Traffic Detective Bill Bustos.