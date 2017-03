An SUV plowed into a house in Fontana on Saturday, March 18, 2017.

At least two people were hospitalized after an SUV crashed into a Fontana home early Saturday, police said.

The crash was reported at around 3:20 a.m. after a Chevrolet Tahoe plowed into a residence in the 7700 block of Alder Avenue, according to Fontana police.

The victims were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Further details were not immediately available.