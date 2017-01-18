A History of the Presidential Inaugural Procession

The Secret Service assisted the military and police to provide general security at Grover Cleveland's 1885 inaugural procession, but it was not until after the 1901 assassination of President William McKinley that the agency was tapped for the president's security detail on the trip from the U.S. Capitol to the White House on Inauguration Day.

From the horse and buggy to reinforced limousines, see the century-long history of Secret Service agents - and their rides - at the side of newly elected presidents from Theodore Roosevelt to Barack Obama.