Trump Travel Restrictions Prompt Protests at Airports Across US

Less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump signed an executive order clamping down on refugee admissions and temporarily restricting travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries, the impact was already resonating at airports around the world.

The Trump administration has yet to issue guidance to airports and airlines on how to implement the executive order. "Nobody has any idea what is going on," a senior Homeland Security official told NBC News.

Protesters gathered at John F. Kennedy Airport where 12 refugees were detained Saturday. The New York Taxi Workers Alliance said Saturday that it would stop all pickups at JFK from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET in solidarity with protesters.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said that a family was detained at Dulles International Airport, where demonstrators were also gathering.

West coast activists were set to host a #MuslimBan protest at 3 p.m. PST Saturday at the international arrivals section of San Francisco International Airport. Protesters are expected to be carrying signs that say #NotInOurName, #NeverAgain, END the #MuslimBan and I STAND WITH MUSLIM TRAVELERs, according to an event page.

Protests were also set for Los Angeles International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport and various others throughout the country.

