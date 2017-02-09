Several Arrested as Deportation Fear Prompts Phoenix Protest

Protesters in Phoenix crowded around the van carrying Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, who was detained by ICE authorities. Rayos was convicted of identity theft and working illegally in the U.S. eight years ago. Her case is the first public sign of President Donald Trump’s executive order expanding his priorities for deportation. (Published Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017) (Published Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017)

Immigration officials deported a mother who had been in the U.S. illegally since she was 14 years old on Thursday, in what some activists say is the first deportation under the new immigration policies of President Donald Trump.

Guadalupe García de Rayos was removed from the country to Nogales, Mexico after authorities attempted to deport her late Wednesday, NBC News reported. They were unable to move the van she was in because protesters were blocking it. One man wedged himself in the wheel well.

Top News: Brazil Gov't Protest, South Africa Unrest and More

"I think this is a direct result of the new executive orders that are being put into action, President Trump calling them enhancing public safety which really appears only to be attacking immigrant communities and attacking people of color," her attorney Ray Ybarra Maldonado said.

Ybarra said he and her family learned of her deportation through the Mexican consulate. García de Rayos, who has two U.S. citizen children, was convicted of criminal impersonation for using a fake Social Security number to work while illegally in the U.S. Ybarra added that, to his knowledge, there was not a victim in her case who claimed the number.