Attorney General Sessions Speaks Out Against Sanctuary Cities

A file phot of Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the Justice Department in Washington, Thursday, March 2, 2017.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke out against "sanctuary cities" Monday, telling reporters that such cities' policies toward immigration were putting themselves "at risk of losing federal dollars."

Sessions said that some states and cities have "adopted policies designed to frustrate" the enforcement of immigration laws by refusing requests to honor Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer requests for undocumented immigrants charged or convicted of serious crimes.

"Such policies cannot continue," Session said in a surprise appearance at Monday's White House briefing. "They make our nation less safe by putting dangerous criminals back on the streets."

Sessions said that the Department of Justice would require cities or states that apply for DOJ grants to certify compliance with the section of U.S. code that calls for cooperation between government agencies and the Immigration and Naturalization Service.

