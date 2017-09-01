Photos: Scenes From Texas, Before and After Harvey - NBC Southern California
Photos: Scenes From Texas, Before and After Harvey

    While Hurricane Harvey has devastated Texas, the community and rescue workers have come together to help those in need. (Published Monday, Aug. 28, 2017)

    Houston, the nation's fourth-largest city, was still largely paralyzed on Monday, and there was no relief in sight from the storm named Harvey that spun into Texas as a Category 4 hurricane, then parked itself over the Gulf Coast.

    As these before-and-after photos show, it will be some time before the area fully recovers.

    Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas

    Simonton, Texas

    Downtown Houston, Texas

    Brookshire, Texas

    Wharton, Texas

    Humble, Texas

    Crosby, Texas

    Aransas Pass, Texas

    Rockport, Texas

    Angleton, Texas

    Holiday Lakes, Texas

    Rosenberg, Texas

    Katy, Texas

    Drone footage captures the flooding of Cinco Ranch High School in Katy, Texas, and the surrounding neighborhood.
    Photo credit: Before: Google Earth, After: Forrest Frazier

    Published 4 hours ago
