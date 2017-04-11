Caught on Camera: Police Officer Kicks Man in Handcuffs | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Caught on Camera: Police Officer Kicks Man in Handcuffs

By WCMH

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    An Officer in South Carolina was caught on camera kicking a man who was handcuffed and in police custody on April 8, 2017, WCMH reports.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    A police officer in Columbus, South Carolina, was captured kicking a man in the head while he was in handcuffs on April 8. 

    The video, which was posted to YouTube, shows Demarko Anderson on the ground with another officer on top of him. Next you see Officer Zachary Rosen walk into the frame and kick Anderson, NBC affiliate WCMH reported

    Anderson was initially arrested for threatening a neighbor and everyone in the neighbor's house.

    "The guy was on the ground already. He already had restraints on him. What is the point of continuing to stomp him out on his face? What was the point of that? There is no need," said Social Justice Advocate Kanyinsola Oye. "You already got him down. He can't move. He can't do anything else. That seems more like a fight like you're trying to hurt someone, to me."

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 4/11] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    AP

    Read more from WCMH

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 54 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices