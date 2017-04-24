College Graduate Has a Message for Stepdad Who Said He'd Fail

One college graduate's tweet that recalls the chiling words his stepdad told him years ago has resulted in a viral wave of praise across social media.

Daivon Reeder, 22, reflected before he walked across the stage to graduate from Eastern Michigan University on Saturday.

"The last few days I've been thinking about all the trials and tribulations I've been going through," Reeder said.

The Detroit native took to Twitter last week to tweet a photo of himself smiling in his cap and gown with an ode to his stepdad's previously negative comments.

The caption under the photo read: "My step dad told me it was pointless to go to orientation, I wasn't going to graduate.....4 years later he in jail & I'm well.... "

By Monday, the Detroit native's tweet garnered more than 602,000 likes and 148,000 retweets.

"There's no point of you going. You're not going to graduate," Reeder said his stepdad told him four years ago.

“Stuff happens to you. You can run left or right,” Reeder said. “I ran right in a positive way.”

Reeder told WDIV-TV reporter Jermont Terry that he did not publish the tweet to bash his stepdad but rather to motivate others who may be faced with challenges. Reeder himself perservered through school even after losing his academic scholarship.

Terry reports that Reeder will graduate with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and a minor in military science.

Sometimes, as Reeder has shown, success is the best revenge.