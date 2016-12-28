Actress Debbie Reynolds, 84, was hospitalized Wednesday after experiencing shortness of breath. Reynolds' daughter, Carrie Fisher, died on Tuesday. (Published 29 minutes ago)

Actress Debbie Reynolds, who has been mourning the recent death of her daughter, actress and author Carrie Fisher, was hospitalized in California on Wednesday, according to sources.

The nature of her illness was not immediately known.

Two law enforcement sources told NBC News she was taken to Cedars Sinai Medical Center after a call that she was having trouble breathing.

Reynolds, 84, was one of the most popular actresses of her time, perhaps best known for the musical "Singin' in the Rain," released in 1952.

Fisher, an actress who gained fame in the "Star Wars" movies, died on Tuesday at age 60.

"Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter," Reynolds wrote on her Facebook page Tuesday. "I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother."

Fisher starred with her mother in a documentary set to air on HBO in 2017. "Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher" premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.