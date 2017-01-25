Dow Jones Hits 20,000 for First Time Ever

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the close of the trading day on Tuesday, June 28, 2016.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed 20,000 points soon after it opened Wednesday, the first time it's crossed the milestone, CNBC reports.

Dow futures rose around 100 points overnight, after the index closed at 19,913 — rising after President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders — pushing it above 20,000 soon after it opened, an important psychological milestone.

Global shares rose strongly Wednesday, building on Wall Street's overnight rally.