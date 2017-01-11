Dow Nears 20,000 Before Trump News Conference | NBC Southern California
Donald Trump News Conference
Dow Nears 20,000 Before Trump News Conference

    AP
    Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange in this file photo.

    U.S. stocks advanced Wednesday morning as investors awaited President-elect Donald Trump's first news conference since winning the presidency.

    The Dow Jones industrial average surged 100 points, within striking distance of the psychologically significant 20,0000 mark.

    "We still need to get a better sense of his priorities," Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank, told CNBC. "It's easy to promise the world during a campaign, but we still need more details" about his policies.

    U.S. stocks have rallied since Trump's victory.

    AP
    Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago
