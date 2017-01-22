Trump To Have Sons Run His Business President-elect Donald Trump says during a Jan. 11, 2017, news conference that he will turn over management of Trump organization to his adult sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, while creating a trust for his assets to address conflicts of interest concerns. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017)

Heavy-hitting lawyers plan to sue President Donald Trump in federal court Monday, NBC News reported, over business interests that they say put him in violation of the Constitution by receiving payments from foreign governments.

The nonprofit good-government group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, will file the suit Monday morning in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, the organization said.

The suit alleges that Trump violated the Constitution the moment he was sworn in as president on Friday because he had not divested his interests in the Trump Organization, which include leases held by foreign-government-owned entities in Trump Tower in New York, among other things.

At issue is Article I, Section 9, Clause 8 of the U.S. Constitution — less tongue-twistingly known as the Emoluments Clause — which says "no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust ... shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State."