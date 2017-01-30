Family Reunited After Travel Ban Delay

It's a reunion the Naji-Talakar family looks forward to every year. Marzieh Moosavizaveh lives in Iran, but has been visiting her family in Phoenix since 1993. "Every time Grandma comes to visit I go escort her from the international terminal to the Southwest terminal, but this time around she didn't come out," Marzieh's grandson Siavosh said.

Completely unaware of the executive order Donald Trump signed during her 19-hour flight to LAX, Marzieh handed her passport to a customs agent like she always does. Usually the process takes a few minutes, but this time turned into 10 hours. She was detained along with several other Iranian citizens at LAX.