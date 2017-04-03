Florida Woman, Son Fatally Shot After Cops Tell Her 'Stop Calling 911' | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Florida Woman, Son Fatally Shot After Cops Tell Her 'Stop Calling 911'

Police were twice called to intervene in a dispute about keys hours before the shooting, according to an arrest report

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    WESH-TV
    Allen Dion Cashe, guarded by armed officers, in court March 28 in Seminole County, Florida.

    Police told a Florida woman to "stop calling 911" making "false accusations" in a dispute over house and car keys hours before the woman and her 8-year-old son were fatally shot last week, NBC News reported.

    Allen Dion Cashe allegedly emptied the magazine of an assault-style rifle at Latina Verneta Herring, 35, and her family in Sanford early on March 27. Herring's father and 7-year-old son were critically wounded, and two bystanders were shot, authorities said.

    But three hours earlier, police were twice called to intervene as Cashe and Herring fought about the keys to her house and car, according to an arrest report obtained by NBC affiliate WESH of Orlando and The Orlando Sentinel.

    Policy body camera video released over the weekend shows that Cashe was handcuffed but released, as one officer tells Herring, "Just stop calling 911 and making accusations that you don't know about."

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices