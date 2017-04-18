Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized

President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush arrive for the coin toss prior to Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized due to a persistent cough that was preventing him from getting proper rest, his spokesperson confirmed to NBC News.

Bush has been admitted as a precaution, spokesman Jim McGrath said Tuesday.

"He is OK, he is going to be great," McGrath added.

Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday. It was subsequently determined he had a mild case of pneumonia, which was treated and has been resolved.

"President Bush is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength," according to a statement released Tuesday.

In January the nation's 41st president was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital for treatment of pneumonia.

Former first lady Barbara Bush spent five days at the same hospital for treatment of bronchitis.

George H.W. Bush, who served as president from 1989 to 1993, has a form of Parkinson's disease and uses a motorized scooter or a wheelchair for mobility. He was hospitalized in 2015 in Maine after falling at his summer home and breaking a bone in his neck. He was also hospitalized in Houston the previous December for about a week for shortness of breath. He spent Christmas 2012 in intensive care for a bronchitis-related cough and other issues.

Despite his loss of mobility, Bush celebrated his 90th birthday by making a tandem parachute jump in Kennebunkport, Maine. Last summer, Bush led a group of 40 wounded warriors on a fishing trip at the helm of his speedboat, three days after his 92nd birthday celebration.

George Herbert Walker Bush, born June 12, 1924, in Milton, Massachusetts, also served as a congressman, CIA director and Ronald Reagan's vice president.

