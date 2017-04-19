Free Pot to Be Distributed to Congress During 'JointSession'

A marijuana legalization advocacy group handed out over 8,400 joints in Washington, D.C., as a protest during the inauguration of President Donald Trump. (Published Friday, Jan. 20, 2017)

When it comes to pot, the puns are endless.

Thursday’s official marijuana holiday, dubbed 420 by enthusiasts, is reaching new highs (get it?) this year. Cannabis advocates have vowed to pass marijuana cigarettes and voluntarily get arrested on the nation’s capital during their first annual "JointSession."

Advocacy group DCMJ, which spearheaded legalization of cannabis in D.C., will be leading the free giveaway. They will be offering joints to members of Congress, staffers, journalists, interns and Capitol Hill workers 21 years of age and older. Basically anyone with a valid congressional ID can get free weed.

The twist?

Depending on where the advocates are standing, this action could be completely legal because they will not be charging for the goods. D.C.’s Initiative 71 legalized possession of the plant but not its sale. People living in the District can grow up to six plants inside their home or purchase medical marijuana if they have a qualifying condition. Money cannot be exchanged for recreational cannabis.

Organizers of the JointSession are calling on House Speaker Paul Ryan to reauthorize the Rohrabacher-Farr amendment, which prohibits the Department of Justice and the Drug Enforcement Agency from using funds to interfere with D.C. and state medical marijuana laws. The measure is set to expire April 28.

DCMJ is also asking Congress to end the federal prohibition against marijuana and allow states to determine their own laws moving forward.

“Congressional inaction and leaving harmful laws on the books isn’t any way to run a government. It is irresponsible,” said Adam Eidinger, DCMJ cofounder. “If these members of Congress ask themselves who has the most to lose from ending the war on cannabis, it isn’t the American people.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has expressed his opposition to legalized marijuana, saying "I'm not sure we're going to be a better, healthier nation if we have marijuana sold at every corner grocery store."

The so-called JointSession will take place Thursday from noon to 4:20 p.m.

Philadelphia's 420 celebrations likely won't be as high profile. There are events planned at One Art Community Center in West Philadelphia, a pipe exhibit at Creep House Records in Northern Liberties and a High Times dance party at Coda in Center City.

This isn't the first time DCMJ is giving away free marijuana. The organization handed out thousands of free joints in D.C. on Jan. 20 for President Donald Trump's inauguration day.