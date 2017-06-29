President Donald Trump listens during a White House meeting with victims of crimes committed by immigrants on June 28, 2017, hours after he tweeted a personal insult about MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski.

President Donald Trump's mocking tweets of MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski's looks and temperament earned a quick rebuke from some members of his own party Thursday.

Some fellow Republicans called the insults beneath the dignity of the office of president, a precedent set by George Washington. One political communications expert calls the breach of decorum unprecedented and problematic.

Hours after Brzezinski said on "Morning Joe" that "it's not normal behavior" for a leader to tweet about people's appearances, Trump claimed she was "bleeding badly from a face-lift" on a New Year's visit to his South Florida estate.

"I heard poorly rated @Morning Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore)," Trump wrote. "Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came ... to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!"

A statement from MSNBC referred to the tweets as "bullying," and while a White House spokeswoman said Trump is the kind of president who "fights fire with fire," other members of the party were critical of the remarks, starting from the top.

"Obviously I don't see that as an appropriate comment," House Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters, adding it's not helping to "improve the tone and civility" of debate.

"Inappropriate. Undignified. Unpresidential," tweeted Jeb Bush, the former Florida governor who ran against Trump for the Republican nomination for president

Several Republican senators took issue with the tweets on the platform, with Nebraskan Ben Sasse the most direct, urging the president, "Please just stop."

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, elaborated on her comment while appearing on MSNBC Thursday afternoon: "We're not always going to get along but there's no need for such uncivil language."

The notion that the presidency should be imbued with dignity dates back to the end of George Washington's term. He wrote John Adams in 1789 that in all matters of business & etiquette," the president must "maintain the dignity of Office."

"Presidents are supposed to uphold the highest standards of behavior so that the country can model itself on the president's behavior and so the children can look up to the president," said Kathleen Hall Jamieson, director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania.

She said the tweets about Brzezinski raise questions about Trump's ability to adhere to Washington's precedent of decorum and suggest that he's not focused on important domestic and international issues.

"To try to take news attention away from contentious world issues … then engage in this level of inappropriate discourse is unprecedented, and highly problematic," Jamieson said. "Why would the president of the United States demean himself and the office by engaging in this kind of rhetoric, if the person was capable of self-reflection and self-control?"

One Republican in the House, Lynn Jenkins, of Kansas, linked the president's tweets to her own experience as a female politician, while Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla., said leaders need to "set the example" on participating in politics without vitriol.

Rep. Mike Coffman, R-Colo., invoked the dignity of the office as well, and used the hashtag, "#StopTheTwitterTantrums."

Asked about criticism over the dignity of the presidency, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said he shows that dignity "every day in the decisions that he's making, the focus and the priorities that he's laid out in his agenda."

But she added that, "when they hit him, he's going to hit back."

And asked about those in Congress urging Trump not to contribute to the air of hostility, Huckabee Sanders said, "

The president in no way, form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence of anything — if anything quite the contrary."

Evan McMullin, a Republican who ran for president as an independent in 2016 and remains a staunch critic of the president, argued that, "if you're a Republican leader and you're still supporting President Trump, you own this."

