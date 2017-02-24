Gabby Giffords to GOP: 'Face Your Constituents'

Former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (left), seen in 2013, and Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, seen in 2014.

With loud protests roiling congressional town halls this week, Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, decided not to hold one in person, citing the shooting of former Democratic Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

NBC News reported that his excuse drew Giffords' ire. She was shot in the head during an event in January 2011, and noted Thursday on Twitter that, despite the shooting on a Saturday, her offices were open for business the following Monday.

"To the politicians who have abandoned their civic obligations, I say this: Have some courage. Face your constituents," Giffords said. "Hold town halls."

She added that town halls and constituent meetings were a hallmark of her tenure, and that representatives who aren't holding town halls also "have opposed commonsense gun violence prevention policies."