The Girl Scouts of the USA defended their participation in the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday in the wake of some criticism.

"Trump does not mirror the Girl Scout values we try to instill in our scouts," Nancy Gannon, a Brooklyn-based Scout leader, told NBC News.

In an exclusive statement to NBC News, the Girl Scouts, which has been appearing at inaugural events throughout their history, said "Our movement is made up of individuals who hold political beliefs and convictions as varied as our nation itself. And because every girl has a home at Girl Scouts, every girl in our movement is allowed her own ideas, opinions, beliefs and political ideology."

The Boy Scouts of America, as well as several military and veterans' organizations, will also be participating.

