A doctor wielding an assault rifle stormed Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center Friday, gunning down at least six staffers before taking his own life, according to a senior law enforcement officials. Police have identified the shooter as 45-year-old Henry Bello, a former employee at the hospital with an extensive arrest record.

Details continue to develop, but here's what we know about him now:



The shooter has been identified as Dr. Henry Michael Bello, a 45-year-old Nigeria-born family medicine doctor formerly employed at the hospital, according to sources.

Bello was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the 17th floor after a two-story shooting rampage that left one doctor -- a woman who has yet to be identified -- dead and others fighting for their lives.

A senior law enforcement official said Bello asked for a specific doctor on the 16th floor. When he was told that doctor wasn't there, he became angry and started shooting at everyone.

Officials said Bello tried to set himself on fire before committing suicide. A photo provided by authorities shows him dead on the floor of the hospital, wearing a bloodied doctor's coat.

Sources tell NBC 4 New York a preliminary investigation reveals Bello was hired at the hospital in Aug. 2014 as a house physician, but resigned from the hospital in Feb. 2015 in lieu of termination.

He went to medical school on the island of Dominica in the Caribbean.

Bello has past arrests for sex abuse, turnstile jumping, burglary and public urination, law enforcement sources said.

A New York State licensing website does not reveal any disciplinary history.

Senior law enforcement officials describe Bello as a transient recently, with at least five different addresses since he left the hospital.

Police are investigating the shooting as a case of workplace violence; authorities say there is no indication of a nexus to terror.

