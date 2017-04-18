'He's Trying to Kidnap Me': Registered Sex Offender Allegedly Attempts to Abduct Girl From Bathroom | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

'He's Trying to Kidnap Me': Registered Sex Offender Allegedly Attempts to Abduct Girl From Bathroom

By WTLV

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Restaurant employees held a registered sex offender for police after he attempted to abduct a young girl from a Georgia restaurant bathroom, WTLV reports.

    (Published 48 minutes ago)

    A registered sex offender is back in jail after allegedly attempting to abduct a young girl in a Brunswick, Georgia, restaurant, NBC affiliate WTLV reported

    "The girl runs out screaming he is trying to kidnap me," said Amber, who did not want to give her last name, and works at the Sonny's BBQ where the attempted abduction took place.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 4/11] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    Getty Images

    Around 4:30 Saturday afternoon workers heard a child scream from the bathroom.

    "As a mom, when I heard that scream, a reality check came over me and probably along with my whole entire staff," Amber said.

    Police arrested John Schuler - a registered Sex offender. Officials say he allegedly grabbed the girl by the throat before she scared him off.

    "We immediately did like a lockdown. I was not going to let him leave the store," Amber said.

    Read more from WTLV

    Published 49 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices