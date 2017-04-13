Houston Restaurant Brawl Caught on Camera

Diners scrambled to get out of the way after a fight between patrons turned into an all-out caught-on-camera brawl at a Houston restaurant Tuesday night.

It wasn't clear what started the fight at Bayou City Wings, but soon after it began in the bar area, it spread to the dining room with people throwing chairs, tray stands and fists.

Regulars told NBC affiliate KPRC that it is usually a family friendly restaurant and they were shocked to see the video.

The group took off without paying the tab and were gone before police arrived.

Read more at KPRC Houston.