25-Car Pileup Closes I-91 in Connecticut

Interstate 91 is closed in both directions in Middletown after multiple accidents including a 25-car pileup, according to state police.

Police said at least 20 cars, three tractor trailers and a tanker were involved in one crash near exit 21 on the southbound side on I-91 in Middletown. No serious injuries were reported.

Fuel tanks from at least two of the trucks ruptured, spilling diesel fuel onto the highway, according to Middletown mayor Dan Drew. Crews from the department of Energy and Environmental Protection were at the scene to clean up the spill, Drew said.

Shortly after, multiple crashes closed the northbound lanes of I-91 between exits 20 and 25, state police said.