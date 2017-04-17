IRS Using Private Debt Collection Agencies to Chase Down Debts | NBC Southern California
IRS Using Private Debt Collection Agencies to Chase Down Debts

The IRS says it is "taking steps throughout this effort to ensure that the private collection firms work responsibly"

    NBC Bay Area Responds is taking questions from viewers about the IRS. Consumer Investigator Chris Chmura reports with a few topics we are helping them with.

    (Published Friday, April 14, 2017)

    The Internal Revenue Service is getting some outside help collecting unpaid taxes, opting to use private companies to tackle a growing backlog of debt, NBC News reported.

    Four debt collection agencies are being used to round up outstanding payments who have been contacted numerous times, according to an announcement made this month.

    The agencies won't use robocalls to contact taxpayers, the IRS told NBC News, and they must follow the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.

    The IRS is "taking steps throughout this effort to ensure that the private collection firms work responsibly," IRS Commissioner John Koskinen said in a statement. But consumer groups and the National Treasury Employees Union are worried about harassment and other forms of abuse.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 58 minutes ago
