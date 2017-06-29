Big Rig Spills Pigs in Texas Highway Crash

Authorities worked through Thursday morning to corral pigs spilled from a tractor trailer after it crashed and flipped.

195 Pigs in Trailer That Crashed on I-45: Police

Authorities had to round up dozens of pigs after a semi crash that has shut down Interstate 45 in Wilmer Thursday morning.

Both directions of I-45 were closed between Pleasant Run Road and Belt Line Road at about 6:45 a.m.

The truck was transporting about 195 pigs southbound when it crashed and flipped onto its side, spilling pigs onto the highway, said Lt. Eric Pon, Wilmer police.



Law enforcement officials spent the next several hours rounding up dozens of pigs. One group of pigs made wandered about a half mile away from the scene of the crash before being ushered back by police.

"The biggest challenge was corralling the pigs, keeping them from oncoming traffic and getting run over," said Pon.



The driver of the 18-wheeler was not hurt. It's unclear whether any pigs were injured.

Firefighters sprayed water on the pigs to help keep them cool in the sweltering Texas heat.



The northbound lanes of I-45 were reopened at about 11:20 a.m. As of 11:30 a.m., the southbound lanes remain closed.



