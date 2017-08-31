Hurricane Irma Becomes Category 3

Irma becomes a Category 3 hurricane over the eastern Atlantic.

As the United States continues to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, another hurricane, Irma, formed in the Atlantic Thursday and quickly intensified to a major hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center advised late Thursday afternoon that Irma has become a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.

The hurricane was moving toward the west-northwest at 12 mph and was about 720 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, according to the NHC's 5 p.m. update.

NHC officials expect Hurricane Irma to continue with its current motion through Friday with a slight shift westward into Saturday.

Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane for several days but fluctuations in strength are possible.

Irma will be a growing concern for the Lesser Antilles over the next week with the rest of the Caribbean and Southeastern United States keeping a close eye on this storm.