Hurricane Irma Becomes Category 3 - NBC Southern California
UPDATED: 
How to Help Victims of Hurricane Harvey
OLY-LA
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Hurricane Irma Becomes Category 3

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Irma becomes a Category 3 hurricane over the eastern Atlantic.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    As the United States continues to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, another hurricane, Irma, formed in the Atlantic Thursday and quickly intensified to a major hurricane.

    The National Hurricane Center advised late Thursday afternoon that Irma has become a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.

    The hurricane was moving toward the west-northwest at 12 mph and was about 720 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, according to the NHC's 5 p.m. update.

    NHC officials expect Hurricane Irma to continue with its current motion through Friday with a slight shift westward into Saturday.

    Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane for several days but fluctuations in strength are possible.

    Irma will be a growing concern for the Lesser Antilles over the next week with the rest of the Caribbean and Southeastern United States keeping a close eye on this storm.

    Published at 8:42 AM PDT on Aug 31, 2017 | Updated 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices