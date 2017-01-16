MLK's 1st 'I Have a Dream' Speech Unearthed Months before the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech to hundreds of thousands gathered in Washington in 1963, he fine-tuned his civil rights message before a much smaller audience at a school gymnasium in North Carolina, newly discovered audio recording shows. (Published Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017)

John Lewis may turn 77 next month — but he's energized and ready to rumble as Donald Trump's presidency approaches, NBC News reported. As America honors the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Lewis — member of Congress, Freedom Rider, top organizer of the 1963 March on Washington — is taking on a new fight.

Lewis, D-Georgia, said in an interview on NBC News' "Meet the Press" on Sunday, that he doesn't believe Trump is a "legitimate president" and that he wouldn't be attending the presidential inauguration for the first time in his 30-year political career.

Lewis is set to speak to be the keynote speaker for the Martin Luther King Scholarship Breakfast in Miami on Monday. Lewis is the final surviving member of the Big Six, a group of civil rights leaders, including King, that led the massive March on Washington, D.C., in 1963. Lewis, the youngest member of the Big Six at age 23, took to the same podium where King gave his iconic "I Have a Dream" speech.

In 1965, Lewis was severely injured by Alabama state troopers during a march for voting rights from Selma to Montgomery. "When I go back, I remember. The bridge for me is almost a sacred place," he said, referring to the Edmund Pettus Bridge, where protesters were met with violence. "That's where some of us gave a little blood and where some people almost died."