In this Nov. 19, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump walks Labor Secretary-designate Andy Puzder from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Andrew Puzder said Wednesday he is withdrawing his nomination for labor secretary.

The fast food executive says in a statement provided to The Associated Press that he was "honored to have been considered by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Labor and put America's workers and businesses back on a path to sustainable prosperity."

Puzder says "while I won't be serving in the administration, I fully support the President and his highly qualified team."

His confirmation hearing was scheduled for Thursday. But some Republicans had raised concerns about his failure to pay taxes for five years on a former housekeeper who wasn't authorized to work in the U.S.

A senior Republican source on Capitol Hill told NBC News, of the Puzder nomination, "It's dead."

Puzder, the chief executive of CKE Restaurants, which runs Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. fast food chains, had been under fire on several fronts: Opposing a minimum wage increase, hiring an undocumented immigrant to work as his housekeeper and making such sexist statements as “I like beautiful women eating burgers in bikinis,” which he told Entrepreneur magazine in reference to his company’s TV ads.

Most recently, talk show host Oprah Winfrey shared with the Senate a tape of a 1980 segment in which Puzder’s former wife Lisa Fierstein alleged he had abused her. Fierstein also sought a protective order against Puzder, saying he had physically assaulted her. Fierstein later retracted her allegations and Puzder has denied them.

Puzder’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions was delayed four times because he had failed to fill out necessary ethics and financial forms. He had been scheduled to appear on Thursday.

