Watch: Little Girl Blown Away by Strong Wind

By Brittany Gardner

A little girl in Lyndhurst, Ohio, was literally blown away on a gusty afternoon. Security video shows 4-year-old Madison Gardner grab onto the door knob at her home as she tries to open the door. Strong wind caught the door and the little girl was whipped around, but she held tight. Her mother, Brittany Gardner, quickly ran to help her daughter. She said Madison laughed about it later and is OK. Brittany Gardner posted the video to Facebook on March 8.

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

