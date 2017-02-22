Majority of Americans Worried About US Engaging in War: Poll

In this Feb. 6, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump has lunch with troops while visiting U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans, divided sharply along party lines, are worried that the United States will become engaged in a major war in the next four years, according to results from the latest NBC News|SurveyMonkey poll.

A plurality, 36 percent, are very worried about the United States' becoming engaged in a major war in the next four years, while 30 percent are somewhat worried. A quarter are not too worried, and just 8 percent are not at all worried.

Also, a majority of Americans (62 percent) think that U.S. should take into account the interests of its allies, even if it means making compromises with them.

At the Munich Security Conference last week, Vice President Mike Pence and Defense Secretary James Mattis spent some time reassuring European allies of the United States' commitment to NATO and the European Union. An overwhelming majority of Americans agree that NATO is good for the United States, with strong majorities from both parties saying the alliance is beneficial.

