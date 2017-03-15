Michigan Man Loses Hands, Feet After Strep Infection Spreads | NBC Southern California
Michigan Man Loses Hands, Feet After Strep Infection Spreads

"I never thought I'd be going in for a stomachache and coming out a totally different person and it's life-changing"

By WOOD

    A Michigan man is losing his hands and feet after a strep infection spread from his throat to his stomach, and then throughout his body, WOOD reports.

    An extremely rare case of strep throat that almost killed an Alto, Michigan man has instead taken his hands and feet.

    Kevin Breen, 44, was healthy and active when he started feeling sick on Christmas Day, NBC affiliate WOOD reoprted

    "It didn't seem that unusual," he said.

    Days later, the unbearable stomach pain sent him to the emergency room.

    "I never thought I'd be going in for a stomachache and coming out a totally different person and it's life-changing," said Breen.

    "He was one of the sickest patients I have ever taken care of," said Dr. Elizabeth Steensma, an acute care surgeon at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

    Although Breen's son had had strep and fought it off, Steensma didn't think this was the same type of infection. Breen's stomach was growing and hardening. A CT scan showed his stomach was filled with puss.

    Read more from WOOD

