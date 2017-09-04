Mother Busted With Toddler in Car During Drug Deal Sting - NBC Southern California
DEVELOPING: 
Latest Updates on La Tuna Fire
OLY-LA
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Mother Busted With Toddler in Car During Drug Deal Sting

By WBBH

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Mother Busted With Toddler in Car During Drug Deal Sting
    Darian Nare, 20, was arrested after police caught her in a drug sting operation.

    A Florida mother is accused of dealing drugs while her 2-year-old son sat in his car seat behind her.

    Cape Coral police officers arrested 20-year-old Darian Nare this week after they caught her in a sting operation, NBC affiliate WBBH reported

    Police said undercover officers coordinated with Nare on the phone before meeting in person at a gas to buy cocaine from her.

    Reports said she sold the drugs to the authorities, who then found her 2-year-old son in his car seat. He was there during the drug deal.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 8/22] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    AP

    Read more from WBBH

    Published 17 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices