Rock 'n' Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Has Died: Police

The iconic rock 'n' roll singer and guitarist Chuck Berry has died, police in Missouri said Saturday. He was 90 years old.

"The St. Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry," the department said in a notice on Facebook. "The family requests privacy during this time of bereavement."

Known for early rock hits like "Johnny B. Goode," "Roll Over Beethoven" and "Maybellene," Berry's style and charisma became a touchstone for rock guitarists through the years.

Rolling Stone named "Johnny B. Goode" the seventh best song of all time. Its electric opening riff, and Berry's signature "duck walk," became the stuff of rock legend, even becoming a plot point in the movie "Back to the Future."

Berry paired his guitar skills "with dashing charisma, magnetic stage moves and an expressive voice that resonated with both teenagers and anyone young at heart—ensuring his status as one of rock & roll's first great hitmakers," according to his biography with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

He was inducted into the hall in 1986.

Police Berry was pronounced dead at 1:26 p.m. CT on Saturday, after he was found unresponsive and could not be revived, police said.

