B&B Owners Held Disabled Man in Barn, Stole His Money: Police

NY Bed and Breakfast Owners Allegedly Kept Mentally Disabled Man in Barn for Years

The owners of a New York bed and breakfast were arrested for allegedly keeping a mentally disabled man in a barn and stealing money from his bank account.

New York state police arrested John and Mary Quick earlier this month after members of Orange County Social Services found the 59-year-old mentally disabled man living in a barn at their bed and breakfast.

Police said the mentally disabled man had been living in a stable hand quarters of the barn at Silent Farms bed and breakfast in Goshen for years.

Further investigation led police to believe that the couple had assumed control of the man’s bank account and that they had been removing money from the account without his consent.

The two face charges of endangering the welfare of a vulnerable adult and grand larceny. They were scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

It wasn’t immediately clear if they had an attorney.