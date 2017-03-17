Thousands Expected at NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the parade in midtown and millions more are expected to watch on TV. Lori Bordonaro reports.

Hundreds of thousands of revelers and marchers are set to turn Manhattan's Fifth Avenue into a sea of green Friday for the 256th New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Millions more people are expected to tune in and watch the world's oldest and biggest parade celebrating St. Patrick's Day. A live stream of the parade will be broadcast on NBC 4 New York from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at NBCNewYork.com. Here's how to watch.

The parade kicks off on 44th Street and proceeds up Fifth Avenue to 79th Street. Street closures here.

There's been a scramble to clear streets this week after a nor'easter dumped rain and snow on the tri-state area, which froze over as temperatures lingered below freezing for days. The Department of Sanitation was moving glacial snow mounds from Fifth Avenue and other parts of midtown on Thursday.

It appears revelers have the luck of the Irish on their side. Sunny skies and highs in the low 40s are in the forecast for Friday, according to Storm Team 4. The weather will seem balmy compared to the ice-cold temperatures that have gripped New York for days.

This year's parade is dedicated to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York and to the New York State Police. Both organizations turn 100 years old this year.

Gov. Cuomo announced police will be cracking down on drunken driving as well as underage drinking at the parade. The law enforcement campaign will include sobriety checkpoints, and ID inspections at bars.

Alcohol is banned from Metro-North and LiRR trains. MTA police will enforce the ban on Friday through 5 a.m. Saturday, the agency said. MTA service changes are also in effect.