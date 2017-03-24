OK Foods Recalls Chicken Products Due to Possible Contamination

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-7092” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations and institutions nationwide.

OK Food Inc. is recalling about 933,272 pounds of breaded chicken products that may have been contaminated with metal and other materials, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

The problem was discovered when the Oklahoma-based company received five consumer complaints that stated metal objects were found in the "ready-to-eat" chicken, USDA said.

The ready-to-eat breaded chicken items were produced on various dates from Dec. 19, 2016 through March 7, 2017. A list of the products subject to recall can be found here.

The recalled products have the marking “P-7092” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The breaded chickens were shipped to retail locations and institutions nationwide.

After and internal investigation, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service said the objects in all the complaints came from metal conveyor belting.

"There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products," the USDA said. "Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider."

Customers are being urged not to consume these products and should throw away or return them.

For more information about the recall, contact Abby Brown at (479) 312-2409. Media with questions about the recall can contact Jordan Johnson at (501) 944-7891.