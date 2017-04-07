Ohio Man Accused of Chasing Family Member With Hatchet | NBC Southern California
Ohio Man Accused of Chasing Family Member With Hatchet

    Toledo Police Department
    Noel E. Dawson, 63.

    An Ohio man was arrested after he allegedly chased a family member with a hatchet.

    Noel E. Dawson, 63, of Toledo, was charged Tuesday with domestic violence, assault, criminal damaging, and failure to disclose personal information.

    The Toledo Blade reports that Dawson allegedly chased a relative Sunday with a hatchet, swinging the small ax at the man. Dawson tried to hit the man but missed, striking his car instead — leaving a large dent in the hood, according to the Blade.

    Dawson refused to give the arresting officer his information and shouted obscenities, court records show.

    Dawson has pleaded not guilty. A Toledo County judge ordered him held Tuesday on $50,000 bond.

    Attorney information was not immediately available.

