'Hazardous Situation' at Storm-Damaged Dam, Tallest in US

State engineers on Thursday discovered new damage to the Oroville Dam spillway in Northern California, the tallest in the United States.

Evacuations have been ordered for low levels of Oroville, California, and several areas downstream from Lake Oroville because of erosion on the Oroville Dam's auxiliary spillway, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office.

The main spillway of the dam, the nation's tallest, was damaged in storms this week.

The sheriff's office posted the following on its Facebook page, emphasizing that it was not a drill:

"A hazardous situation is developing with the Oroville Dam auxiliary spillway. Operation of the auxiliary spillway has led to severe erosion that could lead to a failure of the structure. Failure of the auxiliary spillway structure will result in an uncontrolled release of flood waters from Lake Oroville.

"In response to this developing situation, DWR (Department of Water Resources) is increasing water releases to 100,000 cubic feet per second.

"Immediate evacuation from the low levels of Oroville and areas downstream is ordered."

State water officials said just after 5 p.m. that the auxiliary spillway could fail within the hour. The potential impact would be all the way to Marysville–Yuba City and Beale Air Force Base, they said.

The sheriff's office said residents of Oroville, a town of 16,000 people, should head north toward Chico and that other cities should follow orders from their local law enforcement agencies, according to The Associated Press.

Water began flowing over the emergency spillway at the Oroville Dam in Northern California on Saturday for the first time in its nearly 50-year history after heavy rainfall.

Unexpected erosion chewed through the main spillway earlier this week, sending chunks of concrete flying and creating a 200-foot-long, 30-foot-deep hole that continues growing. Engineers don't know what caused the cave-in, but Chris Orrock, a spokesman for the state Department of Water Resources, said it appears the dam's main spillway has stopped crumbling even though it's being used for water releases.

Department of Water Resources spokesman Eric See said earlier Sunday that skies were clear, and the overflow was steadily slowing. It was expected to stop by midday Monday.