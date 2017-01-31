Footage shows the scene where a suspect tried to drown a K9 officer during a traffic stop in Palm Beach. (Published 2 hours ago)

A Florida K-9 helped arrest a suspect who tried to drown him during a traffic stop in Palm Beach County, officials said.

The incident started when a deputy tried to stop a car for speeding on Royal Palm Beach Boulevard Tuesday, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office officials said.

During the stop, the driver pulled into a parking lot and tried to flee the scene but struck a curb and decided to flee on foot, authorities said.

The driver ran into a nearby canal where he tried to drown Alex, the K-9. The driver was taken into custody and hospitalized for hypothermia and minor lacerations. His name wasn't released.

Authorities said crack, heroin and marijuana were found in the car. The driver is facing charges including battery on a police dog, animal cruelty, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest without violence, fleeing and eluding and possession with intent to sell heroin, cocaine and marijuana.