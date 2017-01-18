The motorcade for Vice President-elect Mike Pence struck and injured a D.C. police reserve officer Wednesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Secret Service.

The crash happened about 1:45 p.m. and the officer was taken to the hospital with a minor injury, the Secret Service said. The officer has been released from the hospital.

Secret Service said the motorcade was making its way through Northwest D.C.

It's not clear at this time if the reserve officer was working at an intersection at the time of the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for more information.