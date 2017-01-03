Pentagon to Pay Back Soldiers Whose Bonuses Were Garnished

In this Nov. 30, 2011 file photo, California Army National Guard soldiers watch the arrival of the body of soldier Sean Walsh, who died during a combat operation in Afghanistan, at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View, Calif.

Thousands of veterans who were forced to pay back the bonuses they’d gotten for reenlisting to fight in Iraq and Afghanistan will be getting reimbursed, the Pentagon announced Tuesday.

As NBC News reports, the Pentagon said it has set up a process to reimburse or eliminate the debts of around 17,000 members of the California Army National Guard who received bonuses between 2004 and 2010.

The announcement comes around three months after Defense Secretary Ash Carter ordered the Pentagon to stop collecting back those bonuses, which were originally rewarded in error during the Bush Administration.

“The error was an error on the part of the government as to whether they were eligible” for the bonuses, said acting Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Peter Levine.