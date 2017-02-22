Police Search for Vandals Who Targeted Several Churches, Decapitated Jesus Statue | NBC Southern California
Police Search for Vandals Who Targeted Several Churches, Decapitated Jesus Statue

By WTHR

    Vandals targeting Indianapolis churches destroyed a Christ statue, WTHR reports.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Indianapolis police are searching for vandals who targeted several churches.

    "My first thought was kids but who knows", says Judy Borden, a longtime member of at The Sixth Church of Christ, Scientist.

    Someone used spray paint on the rear brick wall. Borden says officers explained the message they left is common anti-police graffiti, NBC affiliate WTHR reported

    A more disturbing crime happened at The Cottage Avenue Pentecostal Fellowship Church, where someone decapitated a statue of Jesus.

    The statue is life-size and is mounted at the entrance of the church.

    Read more from WTHR

    Published 2 hours ago

