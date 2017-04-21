When you think of a drive-thru, fast food probably comes to mind. But what about marijuana? Tumbleweed Express Drive-Thru in Parachute, Colorado is the first of its kind. After nearly a year of preparation, the drive-thru pot shop opened for business on 4/20.

"Their timing couldn't have been better in my opinion, I mean everybody wants to celebrate," said Kyle Steele, a customer at the drive-thru.

Ridge Curington said it's not your typical drive-thru.

"It is a stand-alone building you drive your car into, and the doors close behind you so you're technically inside of the dispensary inside of your automobile," he explained.

There are some rules on rolling through.

"You have to be 21 years of age to come in, everybody in the car has to be 21 years of age, you can't come in with anyone under age," said Curington. "Everybody has to have their ID's checked at the point of entrance, as well as the point of sale."